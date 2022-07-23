Sunday, July 24, 2022
President Arif Alvi calls for safeguarding democracy

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has asserted that democracy would not be allowed to be hijacked at the hands of vested interests, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the president said Pakistan was going through a test and everybody including democratic forces, media and establishment would have to work for formation of a government that was reflective of the aspirations of the people.

While addressing the fifth Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) Business Excellence Awards Ceremony, Arif Alvi emphasised that state institutions and the media should help create an environment to set up a government that truly represents the people of Pakistan.

“Such a government will reflect people’s aspirations and hopes to ensure political and economic stability needed for promoting business, trade, and investment in the country,” he added.

The president further said that Pakistan could rise within a decade if it strengthened its democracy, established a government that was truly representative of its people’s aspirations, and its leadership made the right decisions, curbed corruption, upheld justice and promoted human rights.

He said that consultative institutions, trade and investment, and passion were the key ingredients for any nation to become prosperous.

