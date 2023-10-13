President Arif Alvi confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on new naval chief

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) on newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Friday.

The investiture ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadar in Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, and Services Chiefs.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Saturday took charge as the 23rd naval chief as the outgoing naval chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi retired.

In a ceremony at Pakistan Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, the outgoing naval chief handed over the command of Pakistan Navy to the new chief.

Ashraf holds a distinguished career, having previously served as Commander Pakistan Fleet, Naval Secretary, Vice President of the National Defence University, and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff at Naval Headquarters.

He was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. He served in various coveted roles in Navy and his Command appointments include Commanding Officer of PNS ALAMGIR, PNS SHAHJAHAN, PNS TIPPU SULTAN, PNS MUJAHID & PNS LARKANA, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy and Commander of 18 & 25 Destroyer Squadrons of PN Fleet.

The Staff appointments include Fleet Operations Officer at HQ Commander Pakistan Fleet, Captain Training at HQ Flag Officer Sea Training, Deputy President National Defence University at Islamabad, Principal Secretary to Chief of Staff Officer, Director Maritime Affairs and Environmental Control, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Combined Task Force-151 HQ NAVCENT Bahrain, Director General C4I, Naval Secretary and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Admin) at Naval Headquarters.

Naveed Ashraf is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad, Naval Staff College USA and Royal College of Defence Studies UK.

In recognition of his meritorious services, the Flag Officer has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Basalat.