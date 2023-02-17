President Arif Alvi invites CEC for urgent meeting on elections

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا چیف الیکشن کمشنر کو خط صدر مملکت کی چیف الیکشن کمشنر کو انتخابات سے متعلق ہنگامی اجلاس کی دعوت صدر مملکت کی سکندر سلطان راجہ کو 20 فروری 2023 کو ایوان صدر میں سیکشن 57 ایک کے تحت الیکشنز کے حوالے سے مشاورت کے لیے دعوت — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 17, 2023

The letter further stated that the president has waited that the Commission would realize its constitutional duties to proceed and act accordingly, but he was extremely disappointed by ECP’s approach regarding elections.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately issue the election schedule for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, President ArifAlvi had said that the election of an assembly is to be held within 90 days of the dissolution as provided by Article 224(2) of the Constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on Jan 18 and Jan 14, respectively, after former prime minister Imran Khan had announced to dissolve assemblies in an attempt to force the government to hold snap polls.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, polls need to be held for the dissolved assemblies in 90 days.