President Arif Alvi offers online education to Afghan students

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has reiterated Pakistan’s offer to provide virtual and online education facilities to the students of Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the president made this offer to Afghanistan through Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani – who is visiting Kabul and is expected to meet top Afghan leadership.

During the telephonic conversation, Arif Alvi said that since Afghanistan doesn’t possess nationwide internet connectivity, therefore, initially the education materials can be communicated to Afghan students, both male and female, through its television network.

The President said that the government and the state of Pakistan believed in providing equal educational opportunities for women, at par with its male population.

He further said that keeping in view the specific socio-economic norms of Afghanistan, women could be imparted education by making special arrangements as deemed appropriate. Alvi reiterated that there is no bar in Islam on women’s education.

“If Afghanistan is taking measures to provide education to its female population, then this far-reaching initiative should also be properly publicized through all channels of communication to rest of the world to allay their concerns in this regard,” he added.

