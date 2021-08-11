President, PM vow to safeguard minorities’ rights

ISLAMABAD: National Minority Day is being observed today (Wednesday) to commemorate the contribution of minorities in the progress of Pakistan.

The day is observed to recall the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and to reaffirm the commitment that despite belonging to different faiths, we are one nation.

Events, seminars, and social gatherings are arranged across the country on the day by members of various religious minorities.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their separate messages on the occasion of National Minorities Day have said the observance of this day is a reiteration of the commitment of the state towards safeguarding the rights of minority communities as equal citizens and providing them with an enabling environment to excel in every walk of life.

Read more: PM Imran Khan constitutes National Commission for Minorities: FM

The president in his message said the government has been making consistent efforts for the welfare and facilitation of minorities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said the government has empowered the National Commission for Minorities to play its mandated role in an effective manner.

Imran Khan said our parliamentarians, civil servants and other members of minority communities, working in the governmental and non-governmental domain not only add value to the overall business of the state but also represent the moderate face of our society.