President Arif Alvi promulgates third NAB ordinance

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday signed an ordinance, bringing further changes to the recently promulgated NAB law.

The Ministry of Law and Justice today issued the National Accountability (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 following approval of President Alvi.

Under the new amendments that come into force retrospectively from Oct 6, cases of fraud and deception with the public have been brought back under the ambit of the corruption watchdog.

The ordinance also clarifies the sections related to the video and online recording of depositions, allowing accountability courts to follow the old procedure for the purpose until electronic devices are installed in courts.

Moreover, the president took back the authority he gave to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) forum to remove the NAB chairman under Article 209 in the previous NAB Ordinance.

On Oct 6, President Arif Alvi had promulgated the NAB Second Amendment Ordinance 2021, giving powers to his office to establish as many accountability courts, and appoint judges.

The president, as per the amendment ordinance, will appoint chairman NAB after consultation with the prime minister and opposition leader and in case of disagreement, the matter will be sent to a 12-member parliamentary body having equal representation from treasury and opposition for a consensus.

