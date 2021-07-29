I’m ready with my boat if needed: President Arif Alvi on Islamabad rains

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that he is ready to help the affectees of heavy rains in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The heavy rains in Islamabad left the city at the mercy of torrential streams inducing fears of high-level flooding of Lai Nullah as Army teams and resources turned up to rescue people.

President Arif Alvi in his tweet said, Islamabad is my city just like Karachi and all other lovely cities of Pakistan and he is ready with his boat if needed.

Islamabad is my city just like Karachi and all other lovely cities of Pakistan.

I am confident that Islamabad’s administration are doing their job well but if need be, I am ready with my boat 🙂 pic.twitter.com/whOskBKsNf — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) July 28, 2021

“I am confident that Islamabad’s administration are doing their job well but if need be, I am ready with my boat,” the president added.

It is to be noted that President Arif Alvi came out with his boat to rescue people in Karachi during the 2017 heavy rains in Karachi when he was MNA.

Read more: ‘ROADS CLEARED’ HOURS AFTER CLOUDBURST FLOODED ISLAMABAD STREETS