President Arif Alvi rejects mercy petitions of five convicts

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has rejected the mercy petitions of five condemned prisoners who had been sentenced to death after the charges of brutal crimes were proved against them, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, Dr Arif Alvi rejected the petitions under Article 45 of the Constitution which provides that the President shall have the power to grant pardon, reprieve and respite, and to remit, suspend or commute any sentence passed by any court, tribunal or other authority.

President Arif Alvi rejected the mercy petition of Muhammad Shaban – who was sentenced to death for raping and murdering a three-year-old girl.

He also rejected the petition of Muhammad Imran who was sentenced to death for murdering his wife and two daughters with a butcher’s knife after a domestic dispute.

A mercy petition of Muhammad Afzal who was sentenced to death for murdering eight of his family members was also rejected. The president also rejected request of Muhammad Akbar and Muhammad Asghar who were sentenced to death for committing the murder of two people after a minor dispute with them.

