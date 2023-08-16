President Arif Alvi returns 13 bills unsigned

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has refused to sign and returned 13 bills to parliament for reconsideration, ARY News reported.

The returned bills had been passed by both houses of parliament during the PML-N-led government’s term, and their fate will be decided after general elections when a new National Assembly is in place.

The bills returned to the parliament include the Code of Criminal Procedure amendment bill, a piece of legislation that gave additional powers to police.

The other returned bills include Press, News­papers, News Agencies and Books Registration amendment bill, seeking to replace the word ‘federal government’ wherever occurring in the law with ‘Prime Minister’; the protection of Journalists and Media Professionals bill, seeking to transfer implementation of protection of journalists from Ministry if Human Rights to the Ministry of Information; and the National Commission for Human Development (Amend­ment) Bill to redefine the functions of NCHD and make some amendments in its governing structure for efficiency and ease doing business.

Another bill that had been returned was Imports and Exports (Control) (Amendment) Bill 2023, aimed at addressing hardship cases, received from the business community and other quarters for one-time relaxation of import/export-related prohibitions and restrictions.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) bill seeking to enhance the term of HEC chairman to four years has also been returned by President Alvi. The other returned bills include public sector commission amendment bill, Pakistan Institute of Management Sciences Bill, Horizon University bill, Federal Urdu University amendment bill, NFC Institute, Multan amendment bill and National Institute for Technology bill.

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi has accorded his approval to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Amendment Bill 2023.

The president approved the bill under Article 75 of the Constitution of Pakistan, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.