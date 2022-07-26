President Arif Alvi to administer oath to Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: President Arif Alvi will administer the oath to newly elected Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi after Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman refused to do so, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman has excused himself from administrating the oath to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi despite orders from the Supreme Court.

Sources told ARY News that Pervaiz Elahi and PTI leaders have reached the Governor House but he was not allowed to enter its premises.

In a statement, President’s Office confirmed that the oath-taking ceremony of Punjab Chief Minister will now be held at Aiwan-e-Saddar at 2am. Pervaiz Elahi will reach Islamabad via a special plane.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court today declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election “illegal” and ruled that Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

The apex court ordered the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to administer the oath to Elahi at 11:30pm. The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.

