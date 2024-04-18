President Zardari calls for meaningful dialogue to overcome challenges

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari addressed the joint sitting of the parliament amid Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) ruckus, ARY News reported.

Addressing the joint session of parliament, President Zardari emphasized the need for fostering an atmosphere of mutual respect and political reconciliation by embracing the vision of great leaders including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

He expressed the confidence this will also help to effectively tackle all the challenges which are not impossible to overcome.

The President emphasized meaningful dialogues, parliamentary consensus and time-bound implementation of rigorous reforms to take the country forward.

Sharing his vision for future, President Asif Ali Zardari urged the political leadership to prioritize the specific needs of marginalized community and under develop areas, underscoring the need to move forward on the path of inclusive growth.

The President said Pakistan needs to revitalize its economy. He said our primary objective should be to attract foreign direct investment. He urged the government intensified its efforts in implementation comprehensive ease of doing business reforms and simplifying regulations to provide an enabling environment to both domestic and foreign investors.

He commended the establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council to attract investment in key sectors of the economy, describing it as a step in the right direction.

Under Article 56 (3) of the Constitution, the President shall address a joint session of Parliament at the commencement of the parliamentary year.

The National Assembly Secretariat finalised preparation for the joint sitting of parliament (Majlis-e-Shoora). The Chief Justice of Pakistan, governors and chief ministers of all the provinces, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are also invited.

Besides, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, along with the three services chiefs, has also been invited. Speakers, deputy speakers all provincial assemblies, Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are also invited.

This is President Asif Ali Zardari’s record seventh address to the joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate.

During his five-year stint in the Presidency from 2008 to 2013, he had already addressed the parliament six times.

It is pertinent to mention here that the previous joint sitting of Parliament was summoned on March 9 for the presidential elections with National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in chair.