President Zardari announces remission for prisoners

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday granted a 90-day remission in the sentences for prisoners on Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day, ARY News reported.

The president granted the remission of sentence under Article 45 of the Constitution on the occasion of the country’s 77th Independence Day, a President House press release said.

The remission will not apply to the prisoners involved in murder, espionage, anti-state activities, rape, theft, robbery, kidnap and terrorism.

Those involved in financial crimes, causing loss to the national exchequer, and convicted under the Foreigners Act 1946, and Narcotics Control (Amendment) Act 2022 will also be ineligible for the remission.

The remission will apply to female prisoners serving the sentence with their children and individuals under 18.

As the Independence Day is approaching closer, a large number of stalls displaying national flags, bunting, flag-coloured dresses and other accessories have been set up at markets and streets to attract buyers across the country.

Meanwhile, a countrywide tree plantation drive “Plant for Pakistan Campaign” is also under way to promote plantation to reduce pollution.