President Asif Zardari approves dismissal of Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday approved the dismissal of former Supreme Court (SC) judge Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, who was found guilty of misconduct by Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), ARY News reported.

In March 7 judgement, the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) found a number of instances of misconduct committed by the justice, thus, damaging the reputation of the judiciary.

The Ministry of Law and Justice issued an official notification for the judge’s removal.

“Consequent upon recommendation of the Supreme Judicial Council of Pakistan under Article 209(6) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 and SI No 31 of Schedule V-B of Rules of Business, 1973, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is pleased to remove Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi (formerly, judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan) from his office, for being guilty of misconduct, effective from January 10, 2024,” read the notification.

Moreover, the Law Ministry further notified that an earlier notification for Justice Naqvi’s resignation has been subsequently withdrawn.

It is pertinent to mention here that Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi resigned from the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday, saying that it was no longer possible for him to continue due to circumstances which were “a matter of public knowledge”.

However, the SJC after holding over two month of misconduct proceedings, held that Naqvi was guilty of misconduct and should have been removed from the office of the judge and the honorific ‘Justice’ or ‘Judge’ should not be henceforth used with his name.

The council explained that it could not be stated that Mr Naqvi was “untouched by greed”, “was above reproach”, his conduct was “free from impropriety expected of a judge” in his official and private affairs and thus he violated Article II and III of the Code of Conduct. According to the SJC opinion, it was clear that he violated Article IV as his actions were swayed by consideration of “personal advantage”.

He was involved to his personal advantage in the suit filed by Chaudhary Mohammad Shahbaz from whom Mr Naqvi had purchased 100 Saint John’s Park, Lahore, and had knowingly deprived some of their valuable property and thus violated Article VI.