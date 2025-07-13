“President Zardari is not going anywhere”, says Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Sindh’s Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that “President Zardari is not going to anywhere, he will sit in the Prime Minister House if left the Presidency”.

Nasir Shah was talking to ARY News after his meeting with President Asif Zardari at the President House, Islamabad. Nasir Shah met President Zardari to brief him on Sindh’s energy issues.

“President Zardari is not going to anywhere, he will sit in the Prime Minister House if left the Presidency,” Sindh’s minister said while commenting on the speculations with regard to the President.

“The prime minister will be from the People’s Party,” he said.

“After the government got the majority, feelers were put out that the government’s tenure being extended to 10 years,” Nasir Shah said. “When it failed to impress people’s minds, it was said that the President Zardari is being removed from the office, which is also impossible,” PPP leader said.

It is to be mentioned here that the rumor mills are running and speculative media reports being emerged about the President Zardari’s removal from the office refuted by various government ministers in their statements.