President Asif Zardari presented guard of honour

Newly sworn-in President Asif Ali Zardari was presented a guard of honour at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Monday, ARY News reported.

Smartly turned-out contingents of the armed forces presented the guard of honour which was reviewed by the president Zardari.

The national anthem was played as the president stood at the saluting dais.

Later, he also shook hands with the officers and staffers of the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The guard of honour was given a day after Asif Ali Zardari was sworn in as the 14th President of Pakistan.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad today at 4 pm where Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa administered oath to the newly-elected President.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, all three service Chiefs, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

Presidents of Iran, Turkiye, and China congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as the president of Pakistan.

Iran’s President Syed Ebrahim Raeesi in his message expressed hope that during Asif Ali Zardari’s tenure, the relations between Pakistan and Iran, already having historical, cultural, and religious history, will be more developed and deepened than before.

The Iranian President stated, “As always, and especially in the new era, the Islamic Republic of Iran declares its readiness to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

Separately, Chinese President Xi Jinping felicitated Asif Ali Zardari and said that both countries are good neighbors, friends, partners as well as good brothers.