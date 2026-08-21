President Asif Ali Zardari has asked Banking Mohtasib Pakistan to expand public awareness about its services to help customers protect themselves against fraudulent activities.

He said this while talking to Banking Mohtasib Pakistan Sirajuddin Aziz, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr and presented the Annual Report 2025.

The President noted that information technology plays an important role in modern banking services, and that a lack of knowledge is making customers vulnerable to fraudulent activities.

He asked the Mohtasib to especially facilitate women, persons with disabilities, senior citizens, low-income communities and other vulnerable groups in accessing justice.

President Zardari was informed that the Banking Mohtasib received 35,130 complaints in 2025, while 13,793 complaints had been brought forward from the previous year. Of the total 48,923 complaints in hand, 36,280 were addressed and disposed of, with relief amounting to Rs. 1,879.766 million provided to banking customers.

The President was further informed that 21,392 new complaints were received from 1 January to 30 June 2026, compared with 16,915 during the same period last year. During the first half of 2026, 18,482 complaints were disposed of, providing monetary relief of Rs. 762.76 million to banking customers.