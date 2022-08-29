President & CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal donates Rs30m to flood victims

President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal has announced to donate Rs30 million to flood victims in Pakistan during the international telethon of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

During Imran Khan’s international telethon today, more than Rs2 billion in donations were collected within an hour from the people in Pakistan and abroad.

President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal also announced to donate Rs30 million to the flood affectees.

While praising Mr Iqbal, Imran Khan said that Salman Iqbal has always come forward to help the people in need despite the suspension of ARY News transmission on cable.

The PTI chairman said that he will also make efforts for the restoration of ARY News transmission just like he is struggling for real independence besides assisting the flood victims across the country.

The former premier criticised that media houses and journalists were being threatened to stop coverage of Imran Khan. He added that a fascist government has been imposed on the country that is attacking the freedom of press and speech.

اے آر وائی نیٹ ورک کے صدر سی ای او سلمان اقبال کا تین کروڑ روپے عطیے کا اعلان#ARYNews #ImranKhan #FloodinPakistan #PakistanKiAwazARY pic.twitter.com/SawKvKrcpm — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) August 29, 2022

During the telethon, senior journalist Sabir Shakir announced Rs500,000 donation for the flood-affected people. He said that he is contributing the funds to the flood victims despite the unusual situations. Shakir said that more than 4,000 families of media workers were facing financial hardships during the suspension of ARY News transmission on cable.

Imran Khan said that Sabir Shakir and the people like him have chosen the right path and his political party will stand side-by-side with all of them. The PTI chief said that he will make maximum efforts for the freedom of press alongside assisting the people hit by floods.

