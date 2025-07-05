Naqvi debunks ‘rumours’ of president change, new constitutional amendment

SUKKUR: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday dismissed reports suggesting a change in the presidency and the introduction of a new constitutional amendment, labeling them as mere rumours.

Speaking to newsmen in Sukkur, the interior minister urged the public to ignore social media ‘rumors’. He requested a break from politics for the first two days of Muharram.

“Is Asif Ali Zardari being removed (as president) and a new constitutional amendment being brought?” a journalist asked.

“Firstly, I request you to refrain from political discussion for two days. Secondly, ignore social media rumors. Some individuals area discontent with the unity we are showcasing,” Moshin Naqvi replied.

“Some people are bothered as for the first time, politicians, government, and military establishment are on the same page. Those elements are spreading misleading narratives.”

The interior minister, who visited Sukkar to review security arrangements for Muharram processions, said around 27,000 processions were held peacefully on Saturday across the country.

Mohsin Naqvi commended the law enforcement agencies for their efforts and noted that excellent security arrangements have been made nationwide.

In Sukkur, he described the procession as Pakistan’s largest and oldest, expecting around one millionparticipants, while assuring that minimal road closures have been implemented to facilitate the event.

‘Religious incitement on social media will not be tolerated’

The interior minister made it clear that religious incitement on social media will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He said that maintaining law and order is the top priority, and that law enforcement agencies are fully vigilant to foil the malicious designs of Fitna-e-Hindustan.

Moshin Naqvi said that, InshaAllah Ashura will remain peaceful through the efforts of the government and tireless dedication of security forces. He said that the enemy’s evil intentions have neither succeeded before nor will this time around.

Meanwhile, the government said that the comprehensive security arrangements have been implemented across the country for the processions and majalis on the 9th of Muharram.

Around 2,763 processions and 7,598 majalis were In the Federal Capital, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The law enforcement agencies remain on high alert to maintain law and order. The security plans have been developed in consultation with provincial governments, and zero tolerance will be observed regarding hate speech or sectarian provocations. Central and provincial control rooms have been activated for real-time coordination and response.