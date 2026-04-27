Changsha, China: President Asif Ali Zardari today conferred the Sitara-i-Pakistan upon Prof. Pan Xiangbin at a special investiture ceremony held here, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to cardiac care and his services to patients in Pakistan.

Prof. Pan Xiangbin, an interventional cardiologist and cardiac surgeon, is Vice President of Fuwai Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, and Director of the National Interventional Quality Control Center for Structural Heart Disease.

An internationally recognised expert, he has led the development of advanced diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, with a number of world-first innovations and patented medical solutions to his credit, including ultrasound-guided interventional techniques that enable treatment without surgery, radiation exposure or general anaesthesia.

Prof. Pan visited Pakistan in January 2025, where he and his team performed life-saving procedures on children suffering from congenital heart disease and conducted specialised training for Pakistani medical professionals in advanced interventional techniques.

The President noted that these efforts have strengthened Pakistan’s healthcare capacity and reflect the tangible benefits of Pakistan-China cooperation.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla; Sharjeel Inam Memon, Senior Sindh Minister; Ali Hassan Barohi; Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Investment and Public-Private Partnership Projects; China’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi were also present on the occasion.