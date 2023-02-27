President Dr Arif Alvi changes lawyer in election date case

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has shown lack of confidence on the attorney general and appointed Salman Akram Raja as his personal lawyer in the Punjab, KP election date case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Supreme Court (SC) bench conducted the hearing of suo motu notice on the delay in the election date announcements for Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies today

During the hearing, President Arif Alvi’s secretary said that the attorney general gave his stance. The secretary added that President Arif Alvi appointed Salman Akram Raja as his counsel.

The secretary sought permission from the top court for Raja to represent the president. The chief justice permitted Raja to represent the president in the election date case.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the Supreme Court (SC) bench conducted the hearing of suo motu notice taken on the delay in the election date announcements for Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies today in which four judges distanced themselves from the bench.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Yahya Afridi dissociated themselves from hearing the case.

Later, the hearing was adjourned till tomorrow (Tuesday).

