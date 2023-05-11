President Dr Arif Alvi reaches Police Lines to meet Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has reached Police Lines Guest House to meet former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

President Alvi will meet Imran Khan after he was released on the directives of the Supreme Court (SC) and sent to the Police Lines Guest House.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Earlier today, the Supreme Court of Pakistan termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s arrest “illegal” minutes after the PTI chief reached Supreme Court after a three-member bench ordered the authorities to produce him before the court.

READ: IMRAN KHAN’S RELEASE ORDERS ISSUED AS ARREST DECLARED ‘ILLEGAL’ BY SUPREME COURT OF PAKISTAN

The three-member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah along with the CJP, while hearing the former prime minister’s plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, termed Imran Khan’s arrest by Rangers from inside the courtroom “illegal” and ordered his immediate release.

The apex court ordered Imran Khan to stay at the Police Lines Guest House but not as a prisoner and directed the Islamabad police chief to ensure the former PM’s security. He was directed to appear in Islamabad High Court on Friday morning (today).