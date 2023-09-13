30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
President Arif Alvi suggests election date in letter to CEC

ISLAMAABAD: President Arif Alvi on Wednesday suggested November 6, 2023 as the date for general elections in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner, President Arif Alvi noted that the National Assembly was dissolved on Prime Minister’s advice on August 9, 2023 and the Constitution of Pakistan empowers the president to announce a date for general election “not later than ninety days from the date of the dissolution (of assembly)” so election should be held by the eighty-ninth day of the date of dissolution of Assembly i.e. Monday, November 06, 2023.

Updates to follow…

