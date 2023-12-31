President extends New Year felicitations to nation, global community

President Dr Arif Alvi has extended his felicitations to the nation, the Muslim Ummah, and the international community at the beginning of the New Year.

In a message, he prayed to Allah Almighty that the coming year brings prosperity, political and economic stability for Pakistan and the entire world.

President Dr Arif Alvi emphasized that at the beginning of the New Year, the brothers and sisters of Palestine cannot be forgotten, as they continue to face brutal and barbaric attacks at the hands of the Israeli forces.

He also expressed serious concerns over Indian atrocities in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The president highlighted the importance of the international community taking practical measures to resolve these longstanding disputes in accordance with UN resolutions to promote global peace and security.

Additionally, President Alvi wished for economic development, interfaith harmony, forgiveness, tolerance, and mutual respect in Pakistan.