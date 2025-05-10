PM Shehbaz, President Zardari discuss successful operation Bunyan-un-Marsous

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif met with President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss Pakistan’s decisive response to recent Indian aggression, briefing him on the successful execution of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsous.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar were also part of the meeting.

President Asif Ali Zardari, appreciated the Pakistan Armed Forces for their excellent professionalism and courage in opposing unprovoked Indian missile attacks and the commencement of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsous.

He mentioned that Pakistan had self-control but was left with no choice but to reply definitively to protect its sovereignty and defend its citizens.

In a statement regarding the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, he remarked that the response to India’s aggression has been appropriate, and we have significantly diminished their perceived military strength.

President Zardari reaffirmed that Pakistan, as a responsible and peace-loving nation, had demonstrated considerable restraint in the face of Indian provocations.

President Zardari emphasised that the entire Pakistani nation stands united and resolutely supports its Armed Forces in the face of Indian aggression. He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

Earlier, Pakistan’s military targeted vital locations in India, including airbases in Gujarat, Adampur, and Jalandhar, as well as a BrahMos missile storage site in Beas.

The Operation Bunyan-un-Marsous was formulated as a suitable reply to Indian missile and drone attacks earlier in the week.

According to the security sources, Pakistan’s military remains on high alert, actively engaging multiple targets across India.

A special session with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is also planned to discuss the economic impact of the ongoing conflict.