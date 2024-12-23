President Zardari, PM Shehbaz, agree to further legal reforms with consultations

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday held a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday wherein they agreed to move forward with legal reforms and decisions through consultations with all political stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, and National Assembly member Syed Naveed Qamar, a President House press release said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his best wishes for President Zardari’s health during the course of the meeting.

The discussion centered around the country’s overall political, economic, and security situation. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working together for the nation’s development and prosperity. They also discussed in details the legislative matters in Parliament.

President Zardari assured Prime Minister Shehbaz of his continued support and cooperation for the progress and stability of the country.

Earlier on December 21, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss concerns related to the Seminary Registration Bill.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman led a JUI-F delegation comprising Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri and Senator Kamran Murtaza.

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the need to resolve the matter swiftly.

He directed the Ministry of Law to take steps according to the law and constitution to address the concerns over the bill.

Leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira and PML-N leaders Ayaz Sadiq, Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Information Minister Atta Tarar were present at the meeting.