President, PM condemn Israeli airstrikes in Doha

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have condemned the recent Israeli airstrikes in Doha, Qatar, ARY News reported.

President Asif Ali Zardari, in his statement, spoke about the Israeli attack, calling it a serious and unacceptable breach of Qatar’s borders. Asif Zardari said the bombing caused fear and panic among Qatari people and led to the deaths of many civilians.

The President Zardari warned that such violence could harm peace in the whole region, and confirmed Pakistan’s full support with Qatar’s leaders and its people, and remains committed to keeping peace in the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his statement, during a high-level meeting of the federal cabinet, called the act “heinous and unlawful”, endangering civilian lives and violating Qatar’s sovereignty.

During the session, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, after Israeli airstrikes in Doha, expressed solidarity with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Royal family of Qatar, and the Qatari citizens during this difficult time. “This act of aggression by Israel is totally unjustified, a brazen violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, and constitutes a most dangerous provocation that could imperil regional peace and stability. Pakistan stands firmly with the State of Qatar, as well as with the people of Palestine against Israel’s aggression,” the prime minister said. The Prime Minister expressed.

