President, PM condemn shooting at White House Correspondents’ dinner

President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) Dinner.

In a statement, he expressed satisfaction that President Donald Trump and the First Lady remained safe.

The President said the incident is a heinous form of terrorism and worth condemning.

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, expressed relief that President Trump & the First Lady are safe, and termed the incident a heinous act of terrorism. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 26, 2026

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he was “deeply shocked” by the shooting incident took place at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington DC.

“Deeply shocked by the disturbing shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., a short while ago,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline after an event, which was being attended by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, was interrupted when an individual opened fire, prompting an immediate evacuation.

Deeply shocked by the disturbing shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., a short while ago. Relieved to know that President Trump, the First Lady, and other attendees are safe. My thoughts and prayers are with him, and I wish… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 26, 2026

Later, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that the shooter had been apprehended and that the first lady, Vice President JD Vance and all cabinet members were “in perfect condition.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that he was “relieved to know that President Trump, the First Lady, and other attendees were safe.

“My thoughts and prayers are with him, and I wish him continued safety and well-being,” he added.