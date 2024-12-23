President, PM praise Pakistan team for series win against South Africa

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have extended their congratulations to the Pakistan Cricket Team for their victory in the One-Day International series against South Africa.

In their individual statements, both leaders praised the team’s performance throughout the series.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his hopes that the team will maintain its high standard of play in the future.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that the determination, skill, and teamwork displayed by the players, under the guidance of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Moshin Naqvi, have instilled a sense of pride in the entire nation.

Pakistan defeated South Africa by 36 runs in the third and final one-day international (ODI) at Wanderers Stadium, Sandton on Sunday to complete a historic ODI whitewash against the Proteas on their home turf.

Chasing a target of 309 runs in 47 overs the South African team succumbed at 271 runs.

Despite Heinrich Klaasen’s valiant 81 runs off 43 balls, other notable contributions included Corbin Bosch’s 40, Rassie van der Dussen’s 35, and Marco Jansen’s 26.

Saim Ayub was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his outstanding performance.