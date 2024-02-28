President, PM polls will be disputed, if SIC not given reserved seats: PTI

ISLAMABAD: The President and Prime Minister’s elections will become disputed, if the SIC would not be granted its quota of reserved seats, quoting PTI’s lawyers ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Barrister Ali Zafar talking to media said, “We would go to the Supreme Court if this unlawful embezzlement took place. “The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) didn’t refuse reserved seats ever,” the lawyer said.

“We told the election commission to show us that letter, but they didn’t do so,” he said.

Barrister Gohar said that the house will not be completed till presence of all members of the assembly. He also urged the electoral body to decide the matter today.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today reserved its decision on the Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea seeking reserved seats in assemblies.

A five-member bench of the ECP headed by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja took up the plea.

Barrister Ali Zafar in his arguments before the electoral body said PTI-backed independent candidates joined the SIC after winning the elections. It is our right to have reserved seats in the assembly, he added.

Zafar said PTI had submitted a list of the reserved seats but after losing the party symbol, the candidates contested elections as independents.

After joining SIC, we forwarded the request for the reserved seats, he added.