President, PM reaffirm support to Kashmiris’ struggle

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their messages on Kashmir Black Day have reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support to the Kashmiris’ just struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world are observing Black Day today to convey a strong message to the world that they reject the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

The day is being marked by a complete shutdown and civil curfew by the people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message, President Arif Alvi reiterated Pakistan’s call for an immediate reversal of Indian government’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

He said this year, October 27 marked the completion of seventy-five years of illegal occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

This year 27th October marks the completion of seventy-five years of illegal occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). We observe Kashmir Black Day to remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle for their right pic.twitter.com/1iOkDLdCzh — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) October 27, 2022

“We observe Kashmir Black Day to remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle for their right to self-determination by condemning the ongoing atrocities of Indian occupation forces over the last seven and a half decades,” he remarked.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan will always stand by the people of Kashmir, no matter, what the cost is and it will not rest till Kashmiris secure their legitimate right to self-determination.

He said Pakistan’s rock-solid support to the Kashmir cause remains as steadfast as ever.

He called upon the international community to voice against the ongoing Indian atrocities in the occupied territory. He also demanded an immediate reversal of the Indian government’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019.

Shehbaz Sharif said the only solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute lies in ensuring that the Kashmiris are allowed to exercise their right of self-determination, through the democratic process of holding a UN-mandated free and impartial plebiscite.

Today, the people of Pakistan pay rich tribute to Kashmiris & vow to keep standing by them in their just struggle. The world should not turn a blind eye to Indian human rights abuses in IIOJK, which is a heavily militarized valley. Urge for freedom cannot be suppressed for long. https://t.co/KFX8gBtSKQ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 27, 2022

Meanwhile, in his message, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, paying rich tribute to the Kashmiris for rendering sacrifices in the struggle for the right to self-determination, has reiterated the country’s resolve to continue backing Kashmiris in their struggle.

He said October 27th is the darkest day in the history of India which emerged as the worst dictator and colonialist country in the world 75 years ago.

He said after building the world’s largest prison, India is now trying to make the occupied Kashmir the largest cemetery.

Message by @BBhuttoZardari, Foreign Minister of Pakistan on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day 27th October, 2022#KashmiriLivesMatter#IIOJKUnderSiege pic.twitter.com/QhmgU8kokj — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) October 27, 2022

The Foreign Minister said that despite 75 years of oppression, India has failed to suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris.

He urged the world community to play a due role in barring India from violating human rights in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Bilawal Bhutto reiterated Pakistan’s continued political, diplomatic and moral support Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Comments