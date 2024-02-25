President requires to summon NA session by Feb 29: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Ishaq Dar has said that the President has to summon the National Assembly session upto February 29 at any cost, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Former finance minister talking to media said that it is mandatory to convene the NA session within 21 days of the election.

“We were thinking that the first session of the National Assembly will be held on Feb 27,” he said. “The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has forwarded summary for the session on February 17, but the President has yet to sign it,” Ishaq Dar said.

“If President Arif Alvi didn’t sign the summary, the NA session will mandatorily be held on Feb 29,” Dar said.

On a question of a reporter that if Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa didn’t convene the provincial assembly’s session, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s leader replied that same will happen if the President or Governor fail to summon the assembly session.