President urges Kabul to prevent use of Afghan soil against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday urged the Afghan Interim Government to uphold its responsibility of ensuring that its territory is not used against Pakistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 12 soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred while 35 terrorists belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij were killed during two separate engagements conducted between 10 and 13 September in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Expressing profound grief over the martyrdom of the soldiers in Bajaur and South Waziristan, President Zardari paid glowing tribute to their courage and sacrifice, saying their blood further strengthened the nation’s resolve to eradicate terrorism, the President’s Secretariat Press Wing said in a statement.

He expressed concern over the continued use of Afghan soil by these terrorists and urged the Afghan Interim Government to uphold its responsibility of ensuring that its territory is not used against Pakistan.

President Zardari reaffirmed that Pakistan would never be bowed by violence and would defeat the Fitna al Khwarij and their sponsors.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces for eliminating 35 Fitna al Khwarij terrorists in Bajaur and South Waziristan.

The prime minister paid tribute to twelve security forces Jawans who fought with bravery and embraced martyrdom while fighting the terrorists, according to the PM Office Media Wing.

Read More: 12 soldiers martyred, 35 Khwarij killed during operations in KP: ISPR

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of Shuhada and expressed his condolences with the bereaved families. He said in the fight against terrorism, the security forces were standing like solid rock and the entire nation paid tribute to them.

The prime minister also reiterated the resolve to eradicate terrorism of all kinds from the country.