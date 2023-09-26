President urges long-term planning for tourism industry’s sustainability

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that amidst the climate emergency threatening many travel destinations, there was a dire need for long-term planning to boost the tourism industry sustainably and set new boundaries for securing its future.

The president, in his message on World Tourism Day annually observed on September 27, said climate emergency threatened many travel destinations and the very survival of communities and economies that depend on tourism.

He said many developing countries, severely affected by a changing climate, also faced a growing investment deficit and a cost-of-living crisis.

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan was home to some of the world’s most fascinating tourist attractions, including the highest mountain peaks, stunning coastlines, beautiful lakes, lush green valleys, ancient civilizations, and a rich cultural heritage.

He said the Day was meant to renew a pledge to consider the power and potential of the tourism sector in advancing the prosperity and progress of the region.

The president said the Day was celebrated every year under the auspices of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to raise awareness about the importance of tourism and its impact on our society.

He said this year’s theme, “Tourism and Green Investments,” provided ample opportunity to identify the potential of green investments as a key priority for the growth and sustainable development of tourism, he added.

He said for World Tourism Day 2023, UNWTO emphasized the need for more and better-targeted investments for people, the planet, and prosperity. Now is the time for new and innovative solutions, not just traditional investments that promote and underpin economic growth and productivity, he remarked.

President Alvi said this year’s theme aimed to harness the full potential of sustainable tourism by motivating private actors to adopt zero-emission pathways, reduce their energy consumption, and leverage renewable forms of energy to protect the biodiversity and ecological balance of all destinations.

He said the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and provincial tourism departments had planned various activities to celebrate the day, with a focus on raising awareness regarding green investments and eco-friendly tourism to meet the challenges of this new era.

“Let us all join hands to harness the great potential of sustainable tourism development by focusing on green investments for a better and more viable future,” he urged.