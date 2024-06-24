web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
- Advertisement -

President Zardari appoints three judges to Supreme Court

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday approved the appointment of three judges to the Supreme Court, stated a notification issued by the Law Ministry.

According to the notification, President Zardari approved the appointments of Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan as judges of the Supreme Court.

Following his approval, the Law Ministry released the notification confirming the appointments of the three judges. It is noteworthy that the Judicial Commission had recommended the appointments of these judges.

The oath for the three newly appointed judges in the Supreme Court will be administered by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) is a supreme body that recommends the appointment of judges to the SC and HC. Currently, 14 judges are discharging their duties in the SC.

The body is comprised of CJP as its chairman, two most senior judges of the SC and the two most senior chief justices of High Courts as members.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.