President Zardari appoints three judges to Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday approved the appointment of three judges to the Supreme Court, stated a notification issued by the Law Ministry.

According to the notification, President Zardari approved the appointments of Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan as judges of the Supreme Court.

Following his approval, the Law Ministry released the notification confirming the appointments of the three judges. It is noteworthy that the Judicial Commission had recommended the appointments of these judges.

The oath for the three newly appointed judges in the Supreme Court will be administered by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) is a supreme body that recommends the appointment of judges to the SC and HC. Currently, 14 judges are discharging their duties in the SC.

The body is comprised of CJP as its chairman, two most senior judges of the SC and the two most senior chief justices of High Courts as members.