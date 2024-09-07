President Zardari gives assents to ‘peaceful assembly’ bill

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday assented to the bill allocating only designated venues for public gatherings in Islamabad, ahead of PTI’s tomorrow’s –September 8– rally.

After the President’s approval, the Islamabad public gatherings bill has become an act called The “Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act 2024”.

In Islamabad, holding an assembly without permission will lead to a 3-year imprisonment, while a second illegal assembly will result in a 10-year imprisonment. The designated venue for gatherings will be the Sangjani area or any other area allocated by the government.

Even with permission, a police officer can disperse public gatherings in Islamabad at any time. The Deputy Commissioner will grant permission, and if permission is denied, an appeal can be made to the Chief Commissioner. A review request against the Chief Commissioner’s decision can be submitted to the Interior Secretary.

The government will designate Sanjgani or any other area, with a gazette notification issued. For any gathering or assembly in Islamabad, the request must be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner at least 7 days in advance. The coordinator of the assembly or gathering must submit a written request, providing details such as the venue, number of participants, timing, and objectives.

The District Magistrate will have the authority to impose a ban on the assembly. Before granting permission, the District Magistrate will assess the security situation and obtain security clearance from law enforcement agencies. The District Magistrate will not allow assemblies outside the designated areas. Additionally, the District Magistrate (Deputy Commissioner) may amend the permit based on the circumstances.

The government can declare a specific area of Islamabad as a red zone or a high-security zone. If a gathering disturbs public order and is not dispersed, a police officer can use force to disperse it while arresting or detaining the members of an illegal assembly under the Act.