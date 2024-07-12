President Zardari, Azerbaijani counterpart discuss bilateral cooperation

Pakistan and Azerbaijan have affirmed the commitment to expand cooperation in the areas of bilateral interest, especially energy, trade, connectivity, defence, and people-to-people linkages.

This was discussed during a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and the visiting President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Islamabad today.

Welcoming the President of Azerbaijan, Asif Ali Zardari said both countries enjoy excellent relations and have a great scope of further improving ties in various areas of mutual interest. He underlined the need for more regular engagements between the people and businessmen of Pakistan and Azerbaijan to cement bilateral ties.

The President of Pakistan highlighted the importance of Gwadar port, saying that Central Asian Countries and Azerbaijan can benefit from it for promoting regional trade, connectivity and tourism, besides bringing shared economic prosperity to the region.

He also welcomed the signing of Memoranda of Understanding between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, adding that the MoUs would give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, commerce, tourism, mines and minerals, science and technology, law and justice, and culture.

He said Pakistan wants to build a sustainable and result-oriented engagement with Central Asian Republics and Azerbaijan.

Speaking on the occasion, President Ilham Aliyev said the two countries needed to promote business-to-business relations for enhancing economic relations. He added that Pakistan and Azerbaijan can also explore the possibility of working together in the renewable energy sector.

Later, the President also hosted a banquet in honour of President Ilham Aliyev and his delegation, which was also attended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Ministers, parliamentarians, diplomats, and journalists, at the President’s House.

The President expressed his warm greetings for the people of Azerbaijan and reassured Pakistan’s unwavering support for Azerbaijan.