Zardari to chair Sindh law and order meeting tomorrow

Web Desk
By Web Desk
KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari will chair a meeting over law-and-order situation in Sindh on Monday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has left for Sukkur to attend the meeting.

Sindh’s chief minister, home minister and D.G. Rangers Sindh will attend the session along with DIG Sukkur, Larkana and federal and provincial ministers.

The meeting will be briefed over the ongoing operation in katcha area by the police and rangers.

The session will consider the problems in katcha area, weapons and other related issues.

The session chaired by President Zardari is expected to take key decisions to tackle the law and order and matters related to it.

President Asif Zardari in a meeting on Sindh law and order in May had directed Sindh authorities to launch a large-scale operation against street criminals in Karachi, dacoits in the katcha area, and drug traffickers throughout the province in coordination with other provinces.

