President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Malaysian PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Malaysia reaffirmed their commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation in a number of areas, such as banking, commerce, economics, agriculture, food technology, and technology.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and the visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

Deputy Prime Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, Senator Sherry Rehman, and senior government officials also attended the meeting.

Welcoming the Malaysian Prime Minister, President Zardari said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Malaysia and is committed to further enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

The president said that the visit of the Malaysian Prime Minister will further boost bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Talking about Isreal’s aggression in Gaza, Asif Ali Zardari expressed concern over the current situation in Gaza and called on the international community to take measures to prevent Israel from committing genocide and atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Malaysian PM conferred with Nishan-e-Pakistan

Meanwhilr, during a special investiture ceremony, President Zardari conferred the award of Nishan-e-Pakistan upon Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim in recognition of his support for Islamic causes and for being a great friend of Pakistan.

During the ceremony, it was highlighted that the Malaysian Prime Minister is an avid reader of Allama Iqbal and acknowledged that his work has been a source of inspiration for him.

Anwar Ibrahim has been a prominent advocate of humanitarian causes and Islamic values throughout his political career. The leadership of Malaysian Prime Minister is marked by a profound commitment to promoting social justice and addressing global issues affecting the Islamic world. He has also been a voice for the causes of self-determination movements and has particularly stood against oppression across the world.

The Malaysian Prime Minister continues to work tirelessly to counter Islamophobia, striving to create interfaith harmony by fostering understanding and respect between different cultures and religions.

The Ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Ministers, Services Chiefs, diplomats, and senior government officials.

President Asif Ali Zardari also hosted a state dinner in honour of the visiting Malaysian Prime Minister and his delegation.