President Zardari congratulates nation on Ramadan

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari said that the holy month of Ramadan conveys a message of sympathy, affection, sacrifice, fraternity, and collaboration with each other

In a statement on the eve of the start of Ramadan 1445 Hijrah, the president encouraged the world community and the Muslim Ummah to assist the oppressed Palestinians by ensuring a quick ceasefire and a stop to their genocide.

President Zardari also congratulated Pakistan and Muslims throughout the world on the advent of the holy and auspicious month.

President Zardari has emphasised the need of recognising the situation of the poor, orphaned, homeless, and vulnerable elements of society during the holy month of Ramadan and offering all possible assistance to them.

He urged the well-to-do and successful to contribute to this noble cause by distributing Zakat as well as providing financial assistance to various segments of society throughout the year.

The president observed that the holy month of Ramadan provided them opportunities to realise the real spirit of the holy month. The Muslims follow the commands of Allah Almighty by maintaining piety with regular praying and obeying which helped them to earn blessings and absolve them of their sins.

The president also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.