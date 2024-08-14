President Zardari expresses condolences over martyrdom of four soldiers

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed condolences over the martyrdom of four soldiers of security forces during an exchange of firing with Khawarij in District South Waziristan.

President Zardari expressed his grief over Shahadat of four Jawans of Pakistan Army. He prayed for the high ranks of Shuhada in Jannah and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president said that these ‘Jawans’ laid down their lives and killed six Khawarij

“The nation saluted their brave Jawans who laid down their lives for the motherland. The nation stood with its Jawans,” he added.

The president reiterated the resolve that they are ready to sacrifice anything for the elimination of scourge of terrorism from the country.

Earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that four security personnel embraced martyrdom, in an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan district in the night between Monday and Tuesday.

The media wing of the military said that the troops engaged the terrorists effectively and gunned six terrorists.

“During intense fire exchange, four brave sons of soil having fought gallantly embraced Shahadat,” the ISPR statement said.

Havildar Nisar Hussain, 34; Naik Rashid Gul, 34; Naik Irfan Ullah Khan, 30; and 21-year-old Sepoy Usman Rafaqat are among the martyres.

The ISPR added a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement added.