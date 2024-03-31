President Zardari felicitates Christian community on Easter

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday felicitated the Christian community on observance of Easter, ARY News reported.

The president said that the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed constitutional rights to all religious communities.

The president, in a message, said that all the communities enjoyed religious, political, social and economic rights in Pakistan.

“The Christian community is a precious asset for Pakistan,” he said, adding that Easter was an occasion that brought a message of hope, affection and prosperity, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Appreciating the Christian community’s contributions for the national progress, he further observed that the Christian community had always played their role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

The president reaffirmed that Pakistan was committed to protection of the rights of all communities and would ensure all steps for their prosperity.

For the country’s progress and prosperity, entire nation including minorities would have to collectively work together, he added.

The Christian community is celebrating the Easter festival today with special prayer ceremonies across the world.

Special prayer ceremonies were arranged in different Churches of the country. Security arrangements were also made around Churches to prevent any untoward incident.

The day started with special religious rituals, prayers and an exchange of greetings with messages of goodwill and prosperity.

Easter is one of the most festive events among Christians worldwide which commemorates Jesus Christ’s resurrection from death, according to the Bible.