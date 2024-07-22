President hails security forces for foiingl infiltration attempt on Pak-Afghan border

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari commended the security forces for thwarting terrorists’ infiltration attempt along the Pak-Afghan border in the Dir district.

In a statement issued from the President House, President Zardari hailed security forces for the swift response against the terrorists on the Pak-Afghan border.

The president also emphasized the nation’s unity with the security forces in ensuring national defense, peace, and security.

Separately, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also lauded the security forces for their prompt action in thwarting a terrorist infiltration attempt on the Pakistan-Afghan border.

The minister praised the security forces for their bravery and vigilance in defending the nation and maintaining peace.

Mohsin Naqvi commended the security forces for their timely action, which resulted in the elimination of three terrorists.

“The security forces, known for their bravery and vigilance, took swift action to thwart the nefarious intentions of the terrorists,” the interior minister added.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his appreciation for the great services of the brave soldiers of the border guards, who are standing with the security forces in maintaining peace and fighting against terrorism.

Earlier on Monday, the security successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and eliminated three terrorists

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, on night 21-22 July 2024, the movement of three terrorists, trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by security forces in Dir District.

The infiltrators were surrounded, and effectively engaged and after an intense fire exchange, all three terrorists were eliminated.