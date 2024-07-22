Security forces foil infiltration attempt on Pakistan-Afghan border: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Security forces on Monday successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and eliminated three terrorists, ARY News reported, citing ISPR release.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, on night 21-22 July 2024, the movement of three terrorists, trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by security forces in Dir District.

The infiltrators were surrounded, and effectively engaged and after an intense fire exchange, all three terrorists were eliminated.

Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. The interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.