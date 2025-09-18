President Zardari calls China the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy

URUMQI, CHINA: In the wake of strengthening Pakistan-China relations, President Asif Ali Zardari, during his official visit, called China the Cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, ARY News reported.



President Asif Zardari, during a meeting with Secretary of the Communist Party of Xinjiang, Chen Xiaojiang, lauded China’s brotherly assistance, stating, “China is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.” Asif Zardari shared his thoughts during a meeting with Chen Xiaojiang, Secretary of the Communist Party of Xinjiang, where both leaders emphasised cooperation across key sectors.

President Asif Zardari lauded the strength of Pakistan-China relations, stating that it has grown over time. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working with China to fight against terrorism and fanaticism, while enhancing its contribution in agriculture, industry, mineral development, and emerging technologies.

Asif Zardari praised the solidarity of the Chinese people, indicating that citizens of both nations can soon travel between countries by road networks.

Secretary Chen Xiaojiang acknowledged President Asif Zardari and expressed the commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and autonomy. He indicated the sister-city agreements between eight cities in both countries, including Urumqi and Peshawar, as symbols of growing regional affiliations, and fostering Pakistan-China relations.

Chen Xiaojiang also mentioned the February 2025 meeting between President Zardari and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where major agreements were signed. He also noted the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif further escalated the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Xinjiang used to have problems with extremism, but it has now become a place of growth and lasting peace. Chinese officials say that the region’s GDP has gone over ¥5.6 trillion, which shows how quickly it is developing and becoming stable.

Earlier, President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari paid a visit to the Xinjiang Islamic Institute in Ürümqi, where he lauded the Institute’s contributions to religious scholarship and its reforms in boosting cultural and academic exchange between Pakistan and China.