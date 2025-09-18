President Zardari lauds Xinjiang Islamic Institute during visit to Ürümqi

ÜRÜMQI, CHINA: President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari paid a visit to the Xinjiang Islamic Institute in Ürümqi, where he lauded the Institute’s contributions to religious scholarship and its reforms in boosting cultural and academic exchange between Pakistan and China, , ARY News reported.

Asif Zardari highlighted the importance of such institutions in strengthening bilateral ties and promoting mutual understanding among diverse communities. Upon arrival, the Institute’s President, Mukhtirei Sifu, gave a warm welcome to President Asif Ali Zardari. Asif Zardari’s arrival at the Xinjiang Islamic Institute in Ürümqi is part of his official visit to China.

During the visit, the Institute’s officials briefly described the academic offerings of the Institute, its infrastructure, and its role in promoting religious education and inclusive understanding in the region to President Asif Zardari.

According to the descriptions, the Xinjiang Islamic Institute provides complete theological education, offering courses in Quranic studies, Hadith, Islamic jurisprudence (Fiqh), Arabic language, and contemporary subjects such as history, ethics, computer literacy, and civil law.

Mandarin Chinese and regional religious policies are also included in the curriculum, reflecting a blend of traditional and modern learning.

The institute is equipped with modern education and residential facilities, accommodating up to 1,000 students at its main campus.

Over 28,000 graduates have gone to serve across Xinjiang and other places in different religious, educational and administrative institutions.

President Asif Zardari’s visit to China aims to foster bilateral relations between the two nations and assist each other in different sectors.

