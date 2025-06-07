President Zardari hosts envoys for Eid-ul-Adha greetings

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with envoys and diplomats from multiple nations at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Saturday.

During the gathering, Eid-ul-Azha felicitations were shared between the president and the representatives of allied countries.

President Zardari expressed gratitude to the ambassadors for attending the President House during Eid-ul-Adha and participating in the festivities.

On this occasion, members of the National Assembly and Senate from the Pakistan Peoples Party were also in attendance.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited forward positions along the Line of Control to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha with frontline troops.

The visit commenced with Eid prayers, during which special supplications were made for Pakistan’s enduring peace, stability, and prosperity as well as for Shuhada who made supreme sacrifice for the defence of their motherland.

Extending warm Eid greetings to the officers and men, the Field Marshal commended their unwavering commitment, professional excellence, and steadfast service in the face of persistent challenges.

The Chief of Army Staff expressed that celebrating Eid on the frontline away from their families serves the superior national purpose of defending the motherland at all costs throughout the year.