President Zardari, Iranian FM discuss regional security, Pak-India tensions

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi called on President Asif Ali Zardari as they discussed bilateral ties, regional security, particularly the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India following the Pahalgam incident.

President Zardari welcomed the Iranian foreign minister and emphasized the importance of cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in promoting peace and prosperity in the region, a press statement issued here read.

The Iranian foreign minister said that he is traveling on the orders of Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, and Supreme Leader, Ayatullah Sayyid Ali Khamenei.

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi also expressed understanding of Pakistan’s stance on the current situation and urged both sides to exercise restraint in order to defuse the tensions.

The foreign minister said that Iran attached importance to its relations with Pakistan and was desirous of further strengthening bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

He also highlighted the need to further expand the bilateral trade between the two countries to its fullest potential. He also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and assured of working in coordination with Pakistan on all regional matters.

President Zardari also thanked the Iranian Foreign Minister for undertaking the visit to Pakistan at a critical juncture. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, while expressing concern over India’s aggressive posture, which he said was endangering regional peace and stability.

The president also underscored the need to boost bilateral trade with Iran for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The two sides also discussed the situation in Gaza and strongly condemned the ongoing atrocities and human rights violations by Israeli forces in Gaza and the West Bank.

The foreign minister also conveyed the best wishes of the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for President Asif Ali Zardari.

Earlier in the day, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met with Prime Minister Shehbaz who expressed serious concerns over India’s provocative behavior after the Pahalgam incident.

“We acted with utmost responsibility in all situations, and it’s unacceptable to make baseless accusations without facts,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said and offered an international investigation to uncover the truth behind the incident.

PM Shehbaz said that the Indian accusations is an attempt to divert attention from the Kashmir issue. “The Kashmir issue is the main reason for instability in South Asia,” the prime minister asserted.

PM Shahbaz Sharif also condemned India’s use of water as a weapon and said that no party can unilaterally suspend the agreement. He also expressed Pakistan’s commitment to working with Iran for peace and stability in the region.