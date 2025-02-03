President Zardari will leave for China state visit on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari will leave for China on Tuesday (tomorrow) on a five-day state visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.



Foreign Office Spokesperson during the visit, the President will meet President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Qiang and other senior Chinese leaders.

The discussions will encompass the spectrum of Pakistan-China relations, with a focus on economic and trade cooperation, counter-terrorism and security collaboration, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and future connectivity initiatives, spokesman said.

The two sides would also exchange views on the unfolding global and regional geopolitical landscape, and bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora.

The President would also attend inaugural ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin on the invitation of the Chinses government.

Sources said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi are part of the high-level delegation.