President Zardari leaves for China on five-day visit

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday departed here for a five-day state visit to China from February 4-8, 2025, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He was accompanied by a delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Senator Saleem Mandviwala and Dr Asim Hussain.

During the visit, the president will hold meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other senior Chinese political leaders in Beijing.

President Zardari’s visit to China holds significance to further strengthen Pakistan-China relations besides helping to enhance bilateral trade and commerce ties.

During the meetings, the two sides will discuss matters of mutual interest including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, regional connectivity, and security cooperation.

Earlier this month, Pakistan and China reiterated their commitment to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s (CPEC 2.0) high-quality development, with a focus on renewable energy, agriculture, livelihood projects, industry, and Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

Beijing served as the venue for the fifth meeting of the CPEC Joint Working Group on International Cooperation and Coordination (JWG-ICC).

According to a news release from the Foreign Office, Vice Foreign Minister of China Sun Weidong and Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch co-chaired the meeting.

The crucial role that CPEC plays in fostering regional connectivity, win-win collaboration, and shared prosperity—including through collaborations with other nations—was also recognized at the summit.

The foreign secretary described CPEC as the cornerstone of China-Pakistan economic cooperation as well as a shining symbol of the enduring friendship between the two countries.