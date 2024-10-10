web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 10, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

President Zardari leaves for Turkmenistan today

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari will leave for Turkmenistan today (Thursday) on a two-day official visit where he will participate in the international forum to be held in Ashgabat.

The International Forum titled “Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – Basis of Peace and Development” is being held in Ashgabat on October 10-11, 2024, according to a curtain raiser issued by the Foreign Office.

At the forum, President Zardari will underline the importance of the values of peace, unity and development for the region.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the Turkmen leadership on the sidelines of the Forum.

Many world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin are participating in the forum.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.