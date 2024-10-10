President Zardari leaves for Turkmenistan today

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari will leave for Turkmenistan today (Thursday) on a two-day official visit where he will participate in the international forum to be held in Ashgabat.

The International Forum titled “Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – Basis of Peace and Development” is being held in Ashgabat on October 10-11, 2024, according to a curtain raiser issued by the Foreign Office.

At the forum, President Zardari will underline the importance of the values of peace, unity and development for the region.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the Turkmen leadership on the sidelines of the Forum.

Many world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin are participating in the forum.